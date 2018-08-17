‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Confirms Popular ‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Is Possible

The events of Avengers: Infinity War saw some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved heroes perishing at the hands of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, leaving audiences to wonder how they could come back to life for Avengers 4. The events of Ant-Man and the Wasp teased time travel concepts within the MCU, which director Peyton Reed may have confirmed ties into how Avengers 4 could revive heroes.

In the Ant-Man sequel, Scott Lang shrinks down to explore the Quantum Realm, though is warned to avoid time vortexes. These anomalies aren’t elaborated on, with the mere confirmation that time travel is a possibility in the film’s reality being enough of a clue to confirm time travel theories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Based on the science that we’ve set up in the first movie and this one, I won’t rule out the possibility,” Reed shared with The Huffington Post. “Because, again, we are dealing with a time vortex. That could happen.”

Not wanting to reveal too much, Reed added, “I have to be careful here, as you well know.”

Avengers: Infinity War ended rather unexpectedly for viewers when Thanos killed half of the universe, and many of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, only for the film to then roll its credits. Knowing that many of the characters who “died” would be appearing in multiple future MCU films immediately ignited theories about how they could survive.

One theory is that these characters did, in fact, die, which would require them to be brought back to life. This would likely require the use of magic and, with Doctor Strange having been killed, makes audiences wonder who could be powerful enough to cast such a spell.

The other concept relates to time travel, with the surviving Avengers somehow (possibly time vortexes?) traveling to the past to alter their present. With set photos having emerged for Avengers 4 in which we see our heroes resembling their appearances in Marvel’s The Avengers, the time travel theory seems the most promising.

Additionally, Captain America: Civil War featured a sequence in which Tony Stark displayed technology that allowed him to re-live moments from his past, though this device wasn’t utilized much after its introduction. This could mean that, in Avengers 4, Tony uses this device to look for clues about how Thanos could have been prevented from constructing the Infinity Gauntlet, travels to the Quantum Realm to find a time vortex, and goes back in time to stop Thanos for good.

All mysteries will be revealed when Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Do you think time travel is the key to defeating Thanos? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T The Huffington Post]