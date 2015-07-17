Ant-Man's Paul Rudd Surprises Young Fan Whose Bullies Refused to Sign His Yearbook





Ant-Man star Paul Rudd surprised a young fan who was being bullied. When Brody Riddler's classmates refused to sign his yearbook, the Marvel actor heard about it. In Westminster, Colorado, the kid made headlines when his mom shared images of a hand-written note and helmet that Rudd signed for Brody. Of course, the Internet absolutely loved this gesture out of the Marvel star. Ruff is basically universally beloved when it comes to big-name actors. These little moments of kindness speak to his public persona. For one young fan up in Colorado, that moment will live on forever. Check out the note for yourself down below.

"Dear Brody- It was great talking to you the other day," Rudd told the young fan. "It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul."

ANT-MAN TO THE RESCUE: After Cassandra Ridder posted on social media that her son Brody was in tears because no one signed his yearbook, Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd decided to reach out – and help him "take on the world." https://t.co/jVMJ47KsbF pic.twitter.com/LCWJssvaoZ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 8, 2022

On the helmet he wrote, "To my good friend Brody. For when he takes on the world!" Rudd's co-star Evangeline Lilly spoke to The DIgital Fix about how hard I was to record the follow-up to the MCU feature.

"We finished filming at the end of November, and I think, hands down, it was the hardest one we've made. It was the most difficult. It was the only one we've made during the Covid lockdowns," Lilly explained earlier this year. "That just adds such an incredible complication to making a movie. It adds a lot of stress. It makes things very impersonal because you can't see faces."

She added, "Film sets are already impersonal enough, there is so much that goes on and so much that has to get done in a short amount of time, and the intensity level is really, really high. So it was a very trying experience doing the film with Covid measures ... But I actually think... what we did, the stuff we shot, the material we managed to get, I think it might be the best one yet."

