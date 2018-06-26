‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Antonio Banderas TV Spot Released

One of the comedic staples of the Ant-Man movies is Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) penchant for naming his ants, and the upcoming sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp continues that trend. Meet “Antonio Banderas” in the new Ant-Man and the Wasp TV spot, which you can view above!

Obviously, the sequence is one that demonstrates the series’ balance of heist action and comedy, as Ant-Man is clearly in the midst of some kind of chase or escape, but director Peyton Reed slows things down enough for a little comedic gag sequence, where Ant-Man has quite a hard time catching a ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole Antonio Banderas introduction – and subsequent death – may be brief, but it’s nonetheless a nice callback to the first film, which actually got some dramatic weight from the death of “Antony,” Scott’s brave and loyal ant companion.

While Reed crafted the visual gags of the sequence, one has to wonder if it wasn’t one of the comedic changes that star Paul Rudd made to the script. While attending the press day for Ant-Man and the Wasp, we learned that Rudd had some great contributions – especially in moments featuring himself:

According to Michael Douglas, “He gave himself more funny lines.”

“His best lines in the movie are not in the script,” actress Evangeline Lily added.

“Paul’s as generous a writer as he is an actor,” Reed said. “Paul always has the whole picture in mind when he’s writing and acting.”

“I try and think of the film as a whole and I think of every character,” Rudd said. “This has been a collaborative effort more than anything I’ve ever worked on and to think that I actually wrote it would be a gross overstatement.”

The first Ant-Man and the Wasp reactions have come rolling in, after the film had its official premiere, recently. The early consensus is that the film is one of the better Marvel sequels, and is a nice dose of fun, after the emotional battering that was Avengers: Infinity War. The Pym Particle size-change dynamics are singled out as a highlight of the film as well, showing that Marvel Studios once again has wisely invested in some big effects for this sequel. Thankfully, the villains (including the visually impressive “Ghost) are also singled out as the highlight of the movie.

Here’s what our own Brandon “BD” Davis had to say:

Ant-Man and The Wasp is strong on the humor, amazing on the visual effects, creative in size manipulation, and clever in its “villains.” Great movie. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 23, 2018



Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters – Ant-Man and The Wasp arrives on July 6. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.