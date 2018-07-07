‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Got the Job Thanks to Steven Spielberg

She’s one of the latest villains to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and according to the Los Angeles Times, actress Hannah John-Kamen had one hell of a recommendation letter in her back pocket as she lobbied to get cast as the MCU’s version of Ghost.

According to the Times, Ant-man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed received a recommendation letter from none other than Hollywood mogul Steve Spielberg in favor of John-Kamen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It said, ‘Dear Peyton,’” Reed told the Times. “‘I’m excited you’re doing the movie and I just want to put in the good word for Hannah. I worked with her and she was terrific. Signed, Steven Spielberg.’”

Spielberg directed John-Kamen in Ready Player One, where the budding star played a gaming executive by the name of F’Nale Zandor.

Needless to say, John-Kamen was ecstatic to receive praise from a figure such a Spielberg.

“To have a letter from Steven Spielberg – come on, who says that out loud? It’s really wonderful, and it’s an honor,” Kamen recalled.

While filming her role for Syfy’s Killjoys, John-Kamen put herself on tape as an initial audition. She was then called to Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios for a camera test, where she managed to impress producers not only because of her acting abilities, but with her ability to perform her own stunt sequences.

“I was amazed at how much she was able to do in camera with respects to fight choreography, in addition to the intensity and the acting chops I’d already seen,” producer Stephen Broussard said. “It’s always better if you’re getting this from the actors in-camera.”

“When she read [for the role] she was really tough and physical, but she also played the vulnerability of that character,” says Reed. “We liked the idea of presenting an antagonist who has these powers, which are potentially dangerous and lethal, but they’re an affliction for her more than they are a power.”

Much like Josh Brolin’s Thanos, John-Kamen’s Ghost is a villain who think’s she’s right. In her story, she’s the protagonist. The actress went on to speak about Ghost’s mentality in the movie.

“I approached her as not being a villain,” says the actress. “In my mind it’s everyone else’s fault; they’re the bad guys. I’m the good guy, and it’s every man and woman for herself. She’s a complex cookie. She’s got a lot of depth and she’s vulnerable.” She smiles. “I think the audience are going to be very, very confused as to how they feel about her.”

Have you seen Ant-man and the Wasp yet? What’d you think of Ghost? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War

and Ant-Man and the Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.