‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Paul Rudd On Helping Write The Film

When Ant-Man and the Wasp rolls around next month, it will mark Paul Rudd‘s third time of playing one of the movie’s titular characters: Scott Lang. Not only is Rudd one half the crime-fighting duo Ant-Man and The Wasp, he has also spent some time in the movie’s writer’s room.

On a recent press visit to the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to speak with Rudd about how involved he was in the writing of the movie.

“Quite, quite a bit,” Rudd revealed when asked how involved he was in the writing process.

“It’s been going on for awhile but it’s also this behemoth of a thing that’s always changing and incorporating new ideas and you know, they’re also always developing lots of, one Movie along with many others so different ideas are kind of changing so we’re still in writer’s rooms.”

Rudd went on to talk about the process involved in writing a Marvel movie. According to the Ant-Man star, Marvel Studios is “really cool” about trying to change things up.

“We have the script now so we’re constantly, uh, trying different things and uh, Marvel is really cool about that,” explained Rudd. “They say let’s try this, look at this idea. Let’s try and pursue it and if it works great and if it doesn’t, we’ll have other options.”

In addition to Rudd, the Ant-Man and the Wasp writer’s room included two teams of writers: Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (Community, American Dad!) as well as Black List writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

Barrer and Ferrari reportedly performed upwards of six months of uncredited writing work when the first Ant-Man film was in production.

McKenna and Sommers helped contribute to the script of Captain America: The Winter Soldier – as the pair had previously worked with the Russo Brothers on the set of Community. The pair is also set to return to write the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming after working with director Jon Watts on Spider-Man’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6.

