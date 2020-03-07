Anthony Mackie Reveals the Hilarious Moment His Son Realized He’s the New Captain America

The moment that Anthony Mackie‘s son realized he was going to be the new Captain America was pretty hysterical. Mackie told Vanity Fair about the entire evening during a sit down interview about his career. It is well-documented by now that Marvel swears all it’s actors to secrecy. That along with shooting false endings and sequences lends the proceedings an air of surprise because not even the stars know what is coming next. So, it should come as no shock that the Avengers: Endgame moment absolutely blindsided the kid. But, in the end, it led to a moment that Mackie will remember for the rest of his life.

“The first time I saw the movie, I didn’t know how it was going to play out,” he shared. “So, the last scene in Avengers: Endgame, I’m at the theater with my son. The movie ends and my son goes, ‘Dad,’ I go ‘What’s up?’ He goes, “Are you, are you Captain America?’ I said I think so! He goes, ‘Cool.’ Like that’s it? That’s all huh? That’s all I get? Like you should be…fine, cool, cool you don’t cry, I don’t cry. I’m not gonna cry…All night we’re hanging out, they get tired. We take him home, put him to bed.”

“A week later, he calls me bawling and he’s like, ‘Dad, you’re Captain America. It’s like yeah dude,” Mackie jokes. “So, he’s just like, ‘I just didn’t know, that’s so amazing. I’m so proud of you.’ So, then I start crying…It’s funny, as a parent, you do so much and all you want is the approval of your kids. Like nobody else matter, I don’t care what anybody else on the Internet says. My son said it was cool, so it’s cool.”

The Falcon actor credits the Russos for getting things to the point they are with Marvel. Their approach leaves the kind of suspense that makes these surprises so poignant.

“The Russos are quite brilliant in the way that they handle the Marvel franchise and specifically the Captain America storyline,” Mackie explained. “You show up for two days, you shoot one scene, because I wasn’t in much of either of the movies. You show up for one week, you shoot a scene. You go in and you do ADR and you record a line. You have no idea where it’s going to fit and how it’s going to work. They take all this footage and make this amazing story.”