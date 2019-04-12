Anthony Mackie Reacts To Marvel Studios Falcon & Winter Soldier Announcement

Disney came out strong with their Disney+ presentation yesterday, revealing more of what their new streaming service has to offer in regards to value, options, and content. That last one got a boost when they officially confirmed that two of fan’s favorite Marvel heroes would indeed be getting their own series on the service in Falcon and Winter Soldier, two characters that showed how entertaining they could be alongside each other in Captain America: Civil War. Now they’re taking their talents to the small screen, and Anthony Mackie seems pumped.

Mackie took to social media to share the news of the Marvel Studios series and seems quite happy to reunite with Winter Soldier’s Sebastian Stan, even referring to the Bad Boys 3 movie he once pitched in an interview with Stan. Mackie said “Be careful what you ask for!!! #Backtogether #BadBoyz #Marvel”

The project had been rumored as one of Disney’s new series for the service, but once confirmed Disney showed off the new logo for the series. The series will likely be similar in tone to the characters’ interactions in Captain America: Civil War, which ranged from wary of each other to annoyed with each other and ultimately to reluctant friends by film’s end. Now we will get to see that friendship explored in a greater way in the new series, though no word yet on whether Chris Evans’ Captain America will be involved.

Granted, we still need to know when this series takes place, as the two characters are still technically dead after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Both of them faded out of existence after Thanos’ finger snap, so if they don’t return this will likely be a prequel series, and if they do we’ll get to see their adventures in the present and the future. Either way, it should be quite entertaining.

Mackie has played the part of Sam Wilson in Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man, and Avengers: Infinity War while Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes) has been in the MCU since Captain America: Winter Soldier as well as Civil War and Infinity War. Whether we see them return in Avengers: Endgame remains to be seen, but at least we’ll get to see them together in some capacity soon. You can check out the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

