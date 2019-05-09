Here Is What Anthony Mackie’s Falcon Could Look Like As Captain America

Fans learned in Avengers: Endgame that it wouldn’t be Steve Rogers holding up Captain America’s shield any longer, though that was definitely his choice. Instead, he handed off the shield to a close friend, but it wasn’t Bucky as some had surmised going into the movie. Instead, he picked Sam Wilson to carry the mantle and the shield, and this new art from Aikoaiham gives us a close look at what a Falcon Captain America could look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Aikoaiham based this version on one of the previous MCU posters for Falcon, and it definitely looks like the suit from the comics mixed with a bit of MCU realism. There’s no indication yet that we’ll actually get a suit that looks like this, but with how the MCU has adapted previous costumes from the books, we imagine we’ll see it eventually.

You can check out the awesome rendition of Falcon Cap in the image below.”Playing around in PS. Wanted to make Sam Wilson’s version of Captain America.”

Sam’s route to becoming Captain America in Endgame actually had ties to the way it happened in the comics, though with a few differences. Sam inherited the mantel and the shield after Steve Rogers had aged considerably thanks to losing his powers, and in Endgame we see an aged Steve give Sam the shield, though that was something Steve allowed to happen unlike in the comics.

He would hold the shield for a while and during that time he would serve as part of the Avengers, but he gave the title and shield up willingly before having to take it up again due to the events of Secret Empire. After that, the real Captain America returned, and Wilson would go back to his Falcon identity.

You can check out the description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

