‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Hints at Future Project With ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi

We love seeing big names from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe come together, especially when that includes a tease of collaboration.

Yesterday, Jason Momoa, the actor best known for starring in Aquaman, posted a photo on his Instagram with Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok.

“LEGEND good times with the cuzzy bro @taikawaititi Can’t wait to make art with you. So much respect. Aloha j,” Momoa wrote. As you can see, the two men look very chummy with some beers and big smiles.

While there are no projects currently listed that involve both men, this caption is definitely a promising tease towards a future collaboration.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, excited to see Momoa and Waititi together.

“Two crazy guys on this planet come together… what can happen,” @mitta.shop wrote.

“This is going to be good, whatever it is,” @michellespurgeon added.

“What is this? A crossover episode?,” @shashank_iyer6969 joked.

It’s currently unclear what this potential project could be, but there are plenty of other film and shows from both men to look forward to. Waititi’s hit comedy film, What We Do in the Shadows, is being turned into a television show which is set to premiere this month.

The creator is also working on his next feature film, Jojo Rabbit. In addition to writing and directing, Waititi is also portraying Hitler. The movie is described as following “a young boy in Hitler’s army” who “finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish boy in their home.” It’s listed as a comedy and a drama, so it’s unclear how Waititi will be playing the role. The movie is also set to star Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, and Thomasin McKenzie.

There’s currently no word on whether or not Waititi will helm another Marvel movie, but he’s not done with the Disney properties. He is set to direct an episode of Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Momoa, on the other hand, is expected to reprise his role of Arthur Curry in an Aquaman sequel. He’s also going to be a part of the all-star Dune cast from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. Momoa will be acting alongside big names such as Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, and Stellan Skarsgård. As you can see, a collaboration with Waititi wouldn’t be Momoa’s first time working with Marvel pros.

Momoa is also in development for an untitled comedy alongside Will Ferrell, and in production for See, a sci-fi drama series from Apple that will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who is best known for helming Constantine, I am Legend, and most recently, Red Sparrow.

What type of movie would you like to see Momoa and Waititi make together? Tell us in the comments!

Aquaman is being released on blu-ray and DVD on March 26th. What We do in the Shadows premieres on FX on March 27th.