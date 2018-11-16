Armie Hammer Apologizes for Stan Lee Tribute Comments, Thanks Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Days after earning the ire of many fans mourning the loss of Stan Lee, Armie Hammer has since apologized for his comments criticizing people who posted photos of themselves with the Marvel icon.

Hammer posted his apology on Twitter, recognizing that his “unnecessary social commentary” offended many people who were celebrating Lee’s legacy.

You can check out a transcription of Hammer’s tweet below:

“While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true asshat form — thank you, Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” Hammer wrote. “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control.”

Hammer was taken to task by many fans for his original comments, in which he sarcastically praised celebrities who posted photos with the actor.

“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee,” Hammer wrote. “No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan quickly chastised Hammer for his comments, pointing out the irony of his stated position.

“Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real asshat,” Morgan wrote.

Hammer’s comments have not hampered fans and celebrities from paying tribute to Lee, who passed away earlier this week. Marvel and Disney issued their own statement:

“Marvel and The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer our undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within our halls. Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there. Please join us in remembering Stan ‘The Man’ Lee.”

Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada revealed a personal experience he shared with Lee, praising the late icon for his warmth.

“Stan was doing these panels and they asked me to just come up and say hi,” Quesada said. “I felt a little goofy but I came up and shook his hand. I think the microphone caught it but I whispered in his ear, I said ‘hey, they just wanted me to come up here and shake your hand, but while I’m up here I want to say thank you, you saved my life.’ Because the life that I have today, there’s a direct line to that first comic book to here.”

Lee passed away earlier this week at the age of 95. He is survived by his daughter J.C. Lee.