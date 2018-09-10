Marvel Fan Discovers Easter Egg Connecting ‘Thor’ to ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

From the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, connections have been laid by Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and more. But one fan recently noticed a sly connection between the first Captain America and Thor movies.

The scene in Thor in which Odin leads the Asgardians in battle against the Frost Giants takes place in the small village of Tonsberg, Norway. This is also the location where the Tesseract is hidden in Captain America: The First Avenger, which is located by the Red Skull in the film’s opening scene.

This is but one of the many connections in these early films, setting the stage for the clash over the Tesseract in Marvel’s The Avengers. All of these details feed off of each other, much like they do in Marvel Comics, and have helped make the Marvel Cinematic Universe one of the most popular franchises among movie audiences.

While fans might have previously noticed this connection, it does strengthen the connection between those two early movies and add another layer of enjoyment for fans.

Marvel Studios has a very flexible method for movie making, allowing these connections to happen organically by encouraging the filmmakers to work together and share ideas.

It’s what made Avengers: Infinity War so successful as it brought together many disparate threads over the course of a decade. And while there’s still the daunting task of ending that story in next year’s Avengers 4.

As actor Mark Ruffalo recently stated on the Marvelists podcast, the filmmakers have yet to lock down the ending to the highly anticipated crossover.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo told the Marvelists podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

The actor said that the planned reshoots were always set so they could finalize the movie, and he has no idea what to expect.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said of the film’s creative team. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.