Captain Marvel Crushes Thanos’ Gauntlet in ‘Avengers 4’ Fan Art

Avengers 4 may still be quite a ways away, but one fan has already imagined what one of the film’s showdowns could look like.

A new piece of Avengers-related fanart, created by Changy Q, has been making the rounds online. The fanart, which you can check out below, shows Captain Marvel holding Rocket Raccoon, as she smashes Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet to pieces.

While there’s no telling how Brie Larson and Josh Brolin will bring Captain Marvel and Thanos‘ showdown to life in Avengers 4, this fanart will probably get fans hyped up for it. After Carol Danvers was first teased in Infinity War‘s post-credits scene, anticipation is pretty high for her upcoming solo film, which will factor into Avengers 4 in some interesting ways.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” Avengers co-writer Stephen McFeely explained in a recent interview. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.”

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies,” McFeely continued. “There’s a relationship between them all.”

And for Captain Marvel, it sounds like that relationship will be something unique, as Avengers 4 sets to approach the character from a new angle.

“For us, with super powerful characters, it’s always about the flaw in the character.” co-director Joe Russo recently told ComicBook.com of the film’s approach to Captain Marvel. “‘How is the character human? How is the character accessible?’ I have a hard time with comic book characters, I did as a child, that were too powerful because I never feared for them, I never felt like I could relate to them. I think that’s why traditionally Batman is the most popular DC comic character, he’s human. So, it’s important for us when we’re working with uber-powerful characters, to understand their vulnerability on a psychological level.”

Avengers 4 will land in theaters on May 3, 2019.