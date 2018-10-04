‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Proposes the Avengers Themselves Will Become New Infinity Gauntlet

Another day, another fan theory for Avengers 4 and the Infinity Stones. But this one has some Marvel Studios fans debating the nature of the Infinity Gauntlet and how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could even hope to defeat Thanos.

One fan on Reddit looked at the events of all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and devised methods for certain individual heroes to be able to wield the stones. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, this theory is a big stretch, but it does take into account the previously established rules of the franchise, while also looking at those beings who have been able to wield the Infinity Stones. And it does end with a kind of book-ended parity that would satisfy tons of movie audiences.

But, it’s also likely that the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War will be a total surprise and be unlike anything anyone has guessed so far.

It seems like fans should be bracing for some major absences, as Captain America actor Chris Evans could be on his way out. The actor just posted on social media to commemorate his last day on set of Avengers 4, possibly hinting that his time as Steve Rogers could be coming to an end.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

But even with Evans’ comments on finality, it seems like the end of Avengers 4 was only recently set in stone.

Mark Ruffalo previously spoke on the Marvelists podcast, where he revealed that the recent reshoots were set aside to finish the film and that the ending wasn’t finalized in the original production time.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said a few months back. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Fans will get to see how the battle against Thanos finally wraps up when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.