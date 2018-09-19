‘Avengers 4’: Jeremy Renner Teases a Battered and Bruised Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner confirmed Monday archer Avenger Hawkeye will see action when he returns for Marvel Studios’ Avengers 4.

Renner showed the latest look at his battered arrow-slinging superhero on Instagram, writing “Not everyday begins the same… but always finish with a smile.”

The Avengers: Infinity War sequel is now back in front of the cameras for reshoots.

Renner’s longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, said earlier this month the stars are “not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Ruffalo characterized Avengers 4 as “a very living organism,” saying its creative team — namely directors Anthony and Joe Russo and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely — continue to rework the blockbuster-to-be, which Marvel chief Kevin Feige has teased as the final chapter of the first book of the MCU’s ten-year history.

Renner, who has been with the MCU since debuting as the character by way of a cameo appearance in 2011’s Thor, famously sat out Infinity War as result of his actions in Captain America: Civil War, where he defied the government-imposed Sokovia Accords to lend Captain America (Chris Evans) and company a much-needed assist — actions that left him captured and imprisoned by Team Iron Man, under the charge of fraction leader Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

Family man Clint Barton then opted for house arrest after having finally officially retired from the game as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent-turned-Avenger.

Feige previously said Barton’s non-involvement in Infinity War was “one of the best things that ever happened to Hawkeye.”

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said.

“But ‘the guy with the bow and arrow jokes,’ right? There are a lot of ‘guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Renner, sporting an overhauled look in Avengers 4 with a new haircut, is expected to don the identity of Ronin — a masked identity Barton assumed in the Marvel comic books following the assassination of Captain America and his own resurrection after joining the New Avengers.

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.