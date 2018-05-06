‘Avengers 4’ Might Not Undo ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deaths

Though many fans are handling their grief after Avengers: Infinity War by speculating over which characters will be revived in Avengers 4, the writers of both films claim there might not be so much room for hope.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

In the first two acts of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos had killed a trio of key Marvel Cinematic Universe characters: Heimdall, Loki, and Gamora. Even the Collector’s name should be tossed into the mix, along with at least half of the population on Xandar and every Asgardian featured in the film. By its end, the Mad Titan had snapped his fingers and erased half of the universe, meaning Bucky, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Mantis, Drax, Star-Lord, and more were wiped away from existence. They went as far as killing the Vision not once but twice. The death toll was high, and the payoff might be even higher. In any case, fan’s might be caught completely by surprise.

Avengers 4 might not save as many of those characters as people are expecting if writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s interview with Buzzfeed is any indication.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus said. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

McFeely chimed in to emphasize Markus’ point. “Put it this way,” he started. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

“We broke your heart,” added Markus. “Now we’re going to blow your mind!”

