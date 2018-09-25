‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory Spells Out 3 Components Doctor Strange Needed for the Winning Timeline

Everyone is wondering how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will finally defeat Thanos in Avengers 4, especially after the Mad Titan wiped out half the universe.

And while Doctor Strange set up the victory in Avengers: Infinity War, he might be relying on the kindness of strange heroes in the upcoming film. A new fan theory lays out the key players and moments that set up Thanos’ failure in Avengers 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, it probably seems obvious, but Doctor Strange made a huge gamble when he decided to give Thanos the Time Stone. And yet, as he himself stated, he foresaw millions of possibilities in which the Avengers fail to stop the Mad Titan, and one in which they are victorious. So it’s probably save to say he’s scoped out the timeline necessary to win.

Strange said he would not hesitate to let Tony Stark die earlier in the film in order to save the Time Stone, but does the exact opposite when it comes down to brass tacks. So that’s a huge tease to the end of the film.

The participation and survival of Ant-Man and Captain Marvel seems like a bigger stretch from the perspective of a fan theory, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it actually happens.

Doctor Strange is set to play a huge role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as evidenced by Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo. He stated he loved giving the character a bigger stage to operate in the new movie during an older interview.

“Doctor Strange’s power level, we could talk about,” Russo said. “And from the books, as a kid, what I loved about Doctor Strange is that he always had a mystical spiritual side to him that seemed to know more than all the other characters. And I found that very entertaining, and we wanted to advance his power levels since the end of Doctor Strange because it has been a few years. And that he’s been doing his work and he’s a diligent study and he is now one of the more powerful characters in the Marvel Universe.”

All in all, it sounds like the Russos are big fans of the character and that they could be doing some heavy lifting when it comes to setting up a sequel for Doctor Strange.

Fans will get to see how the Sorcerer Supreme set up the victory of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when Avengers 4 releases in theaters on May 3, 2019.