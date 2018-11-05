Thanos Almost Went Shirtless in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Though Thanos has an iconic appearance that’s been consistent over the last few decades in Marvel Comics, he looks a little bit different in Avengers: Infinity War.

After acquiring two Infinity Stones, the Mad Titan sheds his armor because he doesn’t need the protection anymore. Instead he dons a sleeveless shirt and lets his bald head be uncovered, an appearance that has likely become the most iconic image of Thanos among fans who haven’t read the comics.

But Thanos almost looked much different in the new movie, according to the recently released art book for Avengers: Infinity War. In fact, he almost went bareback, foregoing any sort of shirt entirely in his quest to decimate life across the galaxy.

While some people might prefer the more classic Thanos look, there are a few thirsty people out there who are likely to be more than happy with this take on the Mad Titan.

Many fans are curious about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s not just whether or not Thanos will show off that glorious bod, but about the superheroes who died would return or not.

While many people expect to see characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange in future films, Benedict Cumberbatch is still playing coy about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m dust, baby,” Cumberbatch said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “I’m just out there. I’m in the ether. I’m probably part of your food chain. I’m in your stomach somewhere.”

Cumberbatch admitted he had fun filming Avengers: Infinity War, and that he wouldn’t say no to a possible return in a future movie, if Marvel Studios happens to resurrect his character.

“It’s amazing,” Cumberbatch said. “It’s ludicrous. It just gets sort of giddy and unreal, to be honest…I mean, just being part of that franchise is a kick, let alone the people I got to have screen time with and the story that I was sort of part of. I mean, it was really extraordinary to do and even more weird and wonderful to see it roll out and get that kind of reception.”

We’ll see if Thanos poses for a fitness magazine cover in the future, as Avengers 4 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2019.