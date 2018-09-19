Evangeline Lilly Celebrates Finishing ‘Avengers 4’ Reshoots

It looks like one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s stars may have just wrapped on Avengers 4.

Evangeline Lilly, who portrays Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp in the MCU, recently shared a photo of herself with a bottle of champagne, with a caption about how she’s “going home”.

For Marvel fans, Lilly having wrapped on the film will surely be interesting, especially considering her character’s current status in the MCU. Even though Hope was “snapped” to dust in the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, she has hinted that she factors into the film in some way.

“I will appear in Avengers 4,” Lilly explained in an interview earlier this year. “Not very much, so don’t get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I’m in there! And I’m proud to be in there, and I’m stoked to be in there.”

And according to Lilly, the film will have some timey-wimey elements to it, much like the actress’s previous time on Lost.

“You want me to tell you about the flash-forwards and flashbacks and flash-sideways?” Lilly joked in a previous interview. “When I heard about Infinity War and the direction that they’re heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there’s a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise. We are hitting that [Lost] Season 4 space where everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And [Ant-Man and the Wasp], of course, will play a part in that.”

Either way, fans will get to see some more of Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne, something that the actress herself is excited to bring to life.

“Now that it’s finally done and dusted, now that I’ve seen the movie and I can kind of, ‘Whew,’ like, ‘I did it. It’s over,’” Lilly told ComicBook.com after Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s debut. “Now, the immediate question is when do I get to do it again?”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.