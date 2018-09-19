‘Avengers 4: Infinity Gauntlet’ Fan Trailer Brings Together Deadpool, Ghost Rider & More

Avengers 4 is set to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a new direction, and one fan-made imagining of the film takes things to a whole other level.

YouTuber Stryder HD recently shared their take on Avengers 4 – titled Avengers 4: Infinity Gauntlet – which sees the wide array of live-action Marvel heroes joining in the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). The trailer, which you can check out above, sees Ghost Rider, Deadpool, and the X-Men joining in the fight in one way or another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Realistically, it’s safe to assume that we won’t see any of the X-Men in Avengers 4, as the landmark deal between Disney and 20th Century Fox is still in progress. Granted, the MCU apparently has plans for how those characters could be used, there’s just nothing set in stone yet.

“Not until we’re given the word,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained earlier this year. “I have vague dreams and vague ideas. But right now, bringing to life the 10,000-plus characters that Marvel fully controls is what the gameplan is.”

In the meantime, it sounds like Avengers 4 will have quite a lot on its plate as it is, with the film needing to close the book on the MCU as we know it.

“I will say, the entire intention of Infinity War and the next Avengers film next year was to have an ending – to bring a conclusion to 10 plus years, 22 movie narrative in a way that hadn’t been done before in this particular type of film,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s been done before in films where there are a finite number of books, and they finish telling the story for the books, so they come to an ending.”

“Characters like Spider-Man or Batman or James Bond or Iron Man, who have been around for so long and are always refreshed in comic books or novels or movies, you don’t necessarily get that kind of an endpoint – and we wanted to do that, which is what these next two Avengers films are.” Feige continued. “It doesn’t mean the MCU is coming to a close, by any means. But it means the narrative that started when we began 10 years ago will have a conclusion.”

What do you think of this fan-made Avengers 4 trailer? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.