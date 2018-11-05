‘Avengers 4’: Iron Man Repairs Nebula in New Fan Art

No one knows exactly what’s in store in Avengers 4, but a new piece of fan art suggests one of the more uplifting possibilities.

A new piece from Roshfaizal Ariffin, which you can check out below, imagines Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) helping do repairs on Nebula (Karen Gillan). You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When audiences last saw Tony and Nebula, they were the two characters remaining on Titan, after the remainder of their team was snapped into dust by Thanos’ snap. While the pair only briefly interacted within Avengers: Infinity War, some fan theories have suggested that the pair could have a better rapport in Avengers 4.

“I know who her new BFF is,” Gillan said in a previous interview. “And I can’t tell you. I can’t. I promise you it’s brilliant and unexpected and just so good…I don’t know about any frenemies. She is on a clear mission, as everybody is, to deal with someone with a glove, and I think that is the most important issue. So I think people are grouping together to take care of this task.”

Regardless of whatever shape Tony and Nebula’s interactions take in Avengers 4, it sounds like Nebula might end up having a significant role, and just might possibly her moment with the Infinity Gauntlet from the original comics.

“It’s funny because I read the Infinity Gauntlet, which is what the new Avengers films are based on, as research for my character because it’s her sort of biggest moment within the Marvel comic book world.” Gillan said in an interview earlier this year. “And then to find out they’re making a double-bill feature based on that, I was just so excited actually because Nebula gets some really cool stuff.”

Either way, fans should probably keep their expectations open when it comes to Avengers 4.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus said in another interview. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

Do you want to see Tony and Nebula become BFFs in Avengers 4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.