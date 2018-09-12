‘Avengers 4’ Reshoot Photos Reveal New Looks For Captain America And Black Widow

Thanks to Avengers 4 reshoots we have some new looks at Captain America, Black Widow, and Ant-Man.

It’s important to note right off the bat that none of them are actually in costume, but we do get a look at the newly clean-shaven Chris Evans (via Just Jared). In Avengers: Infinity War Captain America had been on the run for some time, so he was sporting longer hair and a full beard, complete with a rough looking costume. In the promo art, we saw a brand new Captain America suit, looking right off the show floor, and it seems he’ll be getting rid of the rough and tumble look in his hair and facial hair to go with it.

We also get a look at Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, who will be ditching the blonde shorter hair she wore in Infinity War in Avengers 4. In the promo art she was also sporting a long braid, but in these photos, she has her hair fully down, and even from a distance you can see how the blonde is still fading out in the tips.

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson film scenes for #Avengers4 – see pics from the set! //t.co/10LwxF02SP — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 7, 2018

As for Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd, he doesn’t seem to look that different than when we saw him in Ant-Man and The Wasp, but as a character, he will likely be somewhat different, especially after that film’s post-credits sequence.

Fans are eager to see how (or if) the heroes who faded out of existence make it back into the world of the living. Thanos eliminated half of the universe along with several heroes, including Winter Soldier, Groot, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Doctor Strange, Mantis, and Falcon. Thanos also claimed the lives of Vision, Loki, Heimdall, and Gamora, though that was before his finger snap.

It will be up to the original team of Avengers to make that happen, as Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and a returning Hawkeye are leading the charge. They’ll get some help from Ant-Man, War Machine, Rocket Raccoon, Okoye, Shuri, M’Baku, Nebula, and Captain Marvel.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.