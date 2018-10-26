Emily VanCamp Says Sometimes It’s “Weird” Being Part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

After appearing in the last two Captain America movies, it seems like Emily VanCamp‘s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has significantly decreased as Sharon Carter was on the sidelines in Avengers: Infinity War.

But she did participate in the 10th anniversary “class photo” for Marvel Studios last year, appearing alongside many of the stars and directors throughout the last decade of MCU movies. VanCamp appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and spoke about the experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s been amazing. I mean, everyone’s incredible,” VanCamp said on the talk show. “The movies are so amazing, so it’s just incredible to be a part of them. But then being on that stage was just weird. I was like, ‘What am I doing here?’ Like, who said to call Emily VanCamp? ‘Cause I’m like, ‘This is crazy.’ It was so fascinating.”

When asked about the secrecy of the films, VanCamp joked that she currently is being tracked by a silent drone following her movements.

It remains to be seen if here character will pop again, and we don’t know of Sharon Carter’s fate after Thanos wiped away half of existence in Avengers: Infinity War. Hopefully the new movie will shed some light on her post-snap status.

While Sharon’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still shrouded in mystery, it sounds like VanCamp’s Captain America: Civil War co-star Frank Grillo will be making a return as Crossbones, but we’re not exactly sure how.

The actor recently revealed on the UFC Unfiltered podcast with Jim Norton that Brock “Crossbones” Rumlow will reappear in the next Avengers movie, and was surprisingly blunt about why he was willing to divulge such information in public fashion.

“He [Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback… Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.”

“Why not?” Norton asked.

“Because I’m 117 years old.”

While this information has yet to be confirmed, Grillo has consistently teased that Crossbones could return in some capacity, despite his character being killed off in the beginning of Captain America: Civil War.

Hopefully this leaves some hope for VanCamp’s return as Sharon Carter, if only to have a final goodbye with Steve Rogers before Chris Evans potentially exits the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers 4 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2019.