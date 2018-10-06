‘Avengers 4’: Russo Bros Fire Mark Ruffalo on Twitter

Well, Mark Ruffalo is known to reveal spoilers, but this time it might have worked to his detriment.

Responding to Ruffalo’s request that The Tonight Show edit out his spoiler for the upcoming Avengers 4, directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to Twitter to address the Hulk actor in a rather harsh manner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mark, you’re fired. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018

Ouch. Sorry Mark, but you could always come and replace Brandon Davis!

The Russo Brothers’ firing of Ruffalo is but one development today, after the actor took to social media after taping his appearance on The Tonight Show and he asked Jimmy Fallon to edit out his “accidental” spoiler.

.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 5, 2018

Then before the episode hit the air, Fallon posted a video online hyping up the spoiler, promising a major revelation for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But during the episode, when Ruffalo was going to announce the title, his voice and mouth was bleeped out. So, of course, Marvel turned Ruffalo’s epic spoiler habit into an even more epic trolling.

Fans have been excited for any and all news about Avengers 4 and the upcoming Captain Marvel, and Ruffalo has already made waves when he said the movie was going to be finalized in its reshoots.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said on the Marvelists Podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

He went on to address the creative process, saying the Russo Brothers were very organic while filming and that they were constantly tweaking the stories.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said of the process. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Fans will get to see the fruits of their labor when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.