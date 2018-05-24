‘Avengers 4’ Synopsis May Drop A Subtle Time-Travel Teaser

Are you still recovering from the blowback of the latest Marvel movie? Earlier this year, Avengers: Infinity War cruised into theaters with a heartbreaking story, leaving fans to speculating wildly over how Avenger 4 will fare. Now, the latter movie’s first synopsis has gone live, and it may hint at one popular fan-theory.

So, to be safe, possible spoilers for Avengers 4 may lie below! You have been duly informed!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, the first description of Avengers 4 was spotted in the latest issue of License Global. The magazine’s May issue included a vague synopsis for the film that teases its epic stakes, and you can read it below:

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Naturally, the Internet has been fast to pick apart the synopsis for what it is. So far, everything from the Illuminati to Marvel’s Secret Wars has been inferred from the blurb, but they aren’t the craziest things to come from it. After all, its bit about reality has got fans theorizing about the real possibility of time travel in Avengers 4.

As you can see, the blurb stresses a “turning point” for Avengers 4 as its heroes learn how “fragile this reality” has become. Of course, Thanos had a big hand in messing up reality with his fully powered Infinity Gauntlet. His Reality Stone did a number on guys like Star-Lord, but there is nothing in this synopsis that screams time travel. That is, until you look back to set photos taken from Avengers 4.

Earlier this month, fans finally noticed a big detail from a leaked set of Avengers 4 set photos. The images, which can be seen here, shows Tony Stark in a full SHIELD agent uniform while Loki is shown in his Avengers era costume. One fan noticed a discrepancy in the photos concerning Tony, and it made fans double-down on a time travel idea.

“I’M LATE BUT I just realised that this has to be time travel and not a flashback because there are two Tonys in the same place?? (see the door behind loki and tony) ALSO someone removes the muffle and the shackles from loki’s wrists,” the fan wrote.

Not only do these photos show Stark in a SHIELD uniform, but other set sneak-peeks have shown everyone from Captain America to the Hulk in their Avengers era gear. The guys were all sporting devices on their hands which many have assumed might be some sort of time machine. So, if Avengers 4 wanted to show its heroes how fragile their reality is, it could always fling Earth’s mightiest heroes back to when they first assembled.

Do you think Avengers 4 is about to introduce a time-traveling adventure? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War ranked highly in ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of all 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, which can be seen here. As for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are some of the movies that Avengers 4 is likely to set up.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.