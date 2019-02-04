‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Tease New Trailer Imminent

UPDATE 6:37pm ET: The Avengers: Endgame trailer released after the Super Bowl’s coin toss. WATCH IT HERE.

The directors of Avengers: Endgame are teasing the arrival of a brand new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

The Russo Brothers, who often tease fans of certain big events relating to their work with Marvel Studios, took to Twitter ahead of Super Bowl LIII to prepare fans. “Turn on your TVs,” their account cryptically tweeted as many are expecting a look at Avengers: Endgame during Sunday night’s NFL game.

Turn on your TVs… — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) February 3, 2019

A trailer for Avengers: Endgame during Super Bowl LIII would be consistent with the marketing plan for Avengers: Infinity War one year ago. The massive two-part ensemble films offered a look at their first half when an Avengers: Infinity War TV spot aired during Super Bowl LII. With the Russo Brothers cryptically tweeting out the warning to prepare fans, the trailer must be getting close and will likely air early during the big game!

While the details of Avengers: Endgame are being kept a secret, the directors of the upcoming film Anthony Russo and Joe Russo opened up about their approach to the biggest film in Marvel’s history.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told Comicbook.com of Avengers: Endgame. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

While the Russo Brothers knew all along that Avengers: Infinity War would lead directly into Avengers: Endgame, their desire to chase story was so important that they wanted to tell a complete tale with the first half. “It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” Anthony Russo said. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

