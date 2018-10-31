‘Fortnite’ Might Have Spoiled ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Arrival

Fortnite has Marvel fans thinking an Avengers 4 trailer is on its way.

The Epic Games software apparently updated its sound files regarding Marvel Studios‘ Thanos, the playable Marvel character during the Limited Time Mode back when Avengers: Infinity War was in theaters.

“The Thanos sound files on Fortnite were updates in its last patch last week,” jualien wrote on Reddit. “Fortnite had an Infinity war x Fortnite crossover where the Infinity Gauntlet would drop into the map and whoever claimed it would turn into Thanos. Thanos could jump really high into the air shoot a purple laser beam and do melee attacks. This [Limited Time Game Mode] was in the month of May around Infinity War‘s release. Now last week for no apparent reason Thanos’ laser beam sound was updated in the files and sounds a tad different which makes sense if they were to bring back the thanos [Limited Time Game Mode] but why would they in the beginning of November? Because the trailer is getting released!”

At this point, it all needs to be dubbed a speculation. However, several signs seem to be pointing at Marvel Studios finally revealing the first look at the next ensemble film sometime in November.

The latest rumor spawned from a Russian site, claiming the trailer was being finalized and releasing later this month with the title of Avengers: Annihilation also officially being revealed.

Furthermore, there is an alleged description of the trailer floating around the Internet. Given Marvel’s track record of intense and successful secrecy, the description being accurate would be quite a surprise, despite seeming to fit the mold of a Marvel Studios trailer and the next outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe given recent events.

One thing is for sure: the Avengers 4 trailer will arrive before 2018 comes to a close.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.