‘Avengers 4’ Director Gives Update On Film’s Status

Avengers 4 is still months out from theaters, but it is already one of the world’s most-talked about films. The sequel will finish the epic story presented in Avengers: Infinity War, and one of its directors has just updated fans on its status.

Recently, USA Today posted a new video housing its recent chat with Joe Russo. It was there the co-director got real about Avengers 4 and updated fans on where the film is these days.

“We’re about halfway through the editorial process, and its standing at around 3 hours,” Russo revealed.

“It’s a very complicated movie with a lot of characters in it. We’re putting in the work, so we’ll see where it ends up. It definitely has a lot of story in it.”

Naturally, the director could not give any specific details about Avengers 4, but fans are more curious than ever about its status. The film is slated to hit theaters in May 2019 after Captain Marvel goes live that March. Still, fans have yet to see any footage from the sequel despite Captain Marvel having released its first trailer earlier this summer. No word has been given on when Avengers 4 may drop its first footage, but it seems fans are getting real antsy about it.

Of course, the Russo Brothers must be loving the attention. With no trailer release date in sight, fans tried to ask the pair about Avengers 4 at a special screening of Avengers: Infinity War. Yesterday, the brothers appeared at the Collider Screening Series’ event, but it was made clear they would not answer any questions about Avengers 4. However, when the topic of the film’s trailer came up, Joe Russo silenced the Q&A with an actual air horn. So, it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer for the directors to get chatty about an Avengers trailer.

