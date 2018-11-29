‘Avengers 4’ Director Addresses MCU’s Integration With Fox

While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are chomping at the bit to get that first Avengers 4 trailer, the future of the MCU after Avengers 4 has been an increasingly important topic of discussion.

Phase 4 of the MCU promises to be a major “changing of the guard” event that will introduce a bunch of new characters into the franchise – but fans have been wondering if that new phase won’t also be used to finally bring Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises into the MCU fold.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Avengers 4 director Joe Russo addressed Marvel Studios’ integration of Fox’s characters into the MCU – at least, what little he actually knows about it:

“It could be a little time, with the integration of Fox and all the Fox characters,” Russo explained. “I haven’t talked to [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige] directly about it, so I don’t know what his plans are. But my guess would be they’re gonna integrate some of the other characters and take their time doing that.”

Well, for a lot of Marvel fans some ‘guesswork’ by Joe Russo definitely carries weight. The Russos have hinted that they’re done with the MCU for awhile after Avengers 4, so it’s not a gurantee that they’ve had any conversations about the X-Men’s future in the franchise. Then again, since they are directing Avengers 4, there’s still a distinct possibility they had to be instrumental in shaping the events of the film in a way that could lead to the introduction of the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the MCU. We really don’t know for sure until we really know anything solid about Avengers 4… which we currently do not.

The Russos have been extremely withholding about any Avengers 4 reveals; online theories about when the trailer is releasing currently has fans hitting refresh like crazy on various Marvel official sites and social media profiles, as we’ve now reached the one-year anniversary of the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer release. Despite that, there’s no real sign that Marvel Studios and/or The Russos care all that much about chronological symmetry when it comes to marketing, so the ‘wait and see’ holding pattern continues.

