Avengers 4K Blu-Ray Collection Is a Work of Art

Avengers: Endgame has been available on digital for a couple of weeks now, but its official Blu-ray and DVD release is on Tuesday, August 13th. There will be multiple versions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film available, including an exclusive 4k 4-movie SteelBook collection from Best Buy. Thanks to a recent post to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” we now have an early glimpse at what the epic set looks like.

“Avengers 4K collection, not available until 08.13, early delivery! Full Pics,” u/theXAKARI shared.

As you can see, the set features The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. According to Best Buy’s website, the set costs $149.99, and is described as follows:

“Exclusively available from Best Buy, Marvel’s epic 4-movie Avengers collection in spectacular 4K Ultra HD includes Avengers: Endgame, the climactic conclusion to an unprecedented cinematic journey. And in a special personal letter, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reflects on over a decade of incredible Marvel storytelling.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

