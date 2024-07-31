Avengers 5: Jonathan Majors “Heartbroken” Over Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Replacing Kang

Marvel Studios has executed a hard pivot on its cinematic universe’s future. This past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige officially announced that Joe and Anthony Russo, the directing duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, had signed on to direct the next two installments in the Avengers franchise. Alongside the Russo brothers return was the comeback of Robert Downey Jr., as the longtime Iron Man actor was unveiled to be portraying Doctor Doom in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. While Secret Wars has been in Marvel Studios’ cards since 2022, Avengers: Doomsday replaces what was originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Back in March 2023, actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. Majors played Kang the Conqueror in Marvel projects Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was being positioned as the next Thanos-level villain within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree this past December and was sentenced to 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention program and probation in April. Immediately after his conviction, Marvel Studios dropped Majors from all future projects.

Jonathan Majors “Heartbroken” Over Kang Replacement

Speaking to TMZ, former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors noted he is “heartbroken” over Marvel Studios’ decision to officially replace his character of Kang with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in the next Avengers films.

“Yeah, [I’m] heartbroken, of course,” Majors said. “I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though.”

Marvel Studios has been working with Downey since 2008 when it launched its cinematic universe with Iron Man. The studio was originally heavily hesitant to cast Downey in the role due to his own past problems with the law.

“I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love and [he’s] being allowed to work [his] art and be creative at that level,” Majors said regarding how Downey was given a chance with Marvel despite his legal troubles.

Majors last appeared as Kang in Loki Season 2, which aired in Fall 2023. That season concluded with the threat of Kang seemingly being extinguished, as there were no legitimate teases that the Conqueror would be posing a threat down the line. This appeared to be Marvel’s way of writing the character out of its future.

“Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang,” Majors said when asked if he would still return to the character. “If that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants, then let’s roll. Hell yeah.”