‘Avengers: Endgame’ $300 Million Opening Weekend Reportedly Not out of Realm of Possibility

Avengers: Endgame is only three weeks away from finally hitting theaters, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is expected to break some box-office records. Previous reports have said the movie could earn $200 million to $250 million during its opening weekend in North America, but Deadline has since revealed that it could earn even more. They write that the movie could very well make “north of $260M,” claiming that “$300M isn’t out of the realm of possibility.”

Deadline calculates that even if the movie’s long length means theaters only have “four or five showtimes a day, at a 70% capacity at 12,000 U.S. auditoriums” it could still easily earn this projected amount of money.

“If it grosses $250M that’s great, although everyone will see that as disappointing. $265M seems real and wonderful. When we get into this level of number we have no comps, so hard to know,” a film finance/B.O. analyst shared.

The tracking means the film could easily surpass Avengers: Infinity War, which earned $257,698,183 on its opening weekend, making it the biggest opening for a movie in history. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Avengers: Infinity War was initially expected to debut at $185 million-$225 million. The previous Avengers film also broke global records, debuting at $640.5 million worldwide. Avengers: Endgame could potentially crush that record by earning between $750 million-$800 million worldwide during its opening.

This week, Avengers: Endgame beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ pre-sale record on Fandango in a mere six hours, something that surprised both Fandango and Marvel Studios. Fandango editor Erik Davis said the website had “never seen anything like this.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

