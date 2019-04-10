‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Already Sold Nearly Double the Advance Tickets of ‘Infinity War,’ ‘The Last Jedi,’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ Combined

Avengers: Endgame tickets have been on sale for a week and as fate would have it, the movie has been exceeding any expectations. In fact, the movie has had so many advanced ticket sales, the total amount sold nearly doubles the number of presale tickets sold by Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Aquaman, and Captain Marvel combined. A new report from CNBC suggests that the numbers come from Atom Tickets, the primary competitor of Fandango in the world of digital theater ticket sales.

If that’s the case, Avengers: Endgame could be the movie to dethrone James Cameron’s Avatar at the top of the worldwide box office charts. The movie featuring the world of Pandora earned a record-setting $2.78b worldwide in 2009 and no movie has yet to come close. Titanic — another James Cameron film — sits second with $2.18b.

Latest reports from box office analysts suggest a $300m domestic opening isn’t entirely out of the question. In contrast, Infinity War currently wears the biggest domestic opening crown by sitting at $257.6m. More realistically, Deadline says, is coming in around $265m. The trade says analysts will be disappointed if the film tallies a modest $250m in its opening weekend, even though those numbers would be an incredible success for any other franchise. As it stands now, the worldwide top five is rounded out by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06b), Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04b), and Jurassic Worlds ($1.6b).

Together, the four movies Endgame is pacing ahead in advanced ticket sales have made nearly $6 billion dollars worldwide, with Captain Marvel still the infancy of its box office run. While the film almost certainly won’t keep pace throughout its entire box office run, its performance so far is unprecedented and is certainly worth keeping on eye on as we near its debut in just over two weeks.

Avengers: Endgame zooms into theaters April 26th.

