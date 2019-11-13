Avengers: Endgame Deleted Scene Sees All Marvel Heroes Planning Final Battle

Among the many reveals for Marvel properties packed into the launch of Disney+ is a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame. The deleted scene stands very much on its own, making little sense for those trying to fit it into the final product which has been released in theaters and online. In the alternate version of the final battle, all of the Marvel heroes came together to talk with one another as they planned to take on Thanos. Star-Lord, Hulk, Ronin, Okoye, Black Panther, Drax, Mantis, Gamora, Nebula, Rocket, Iron Man, Captain America, Ant-Man, The Wasp, Thor, Valkyrie, Doctor Strange, and others were all on hand for the scene.

The scene, which is available on the “Extras” section of Avengers: Endgame‘s home page on the Disney+ app, sees Spider-Man emerging and reuniting with Tony Stark for the first time since he disappeared in Avengers: Infinity War. He quickly meets Pepper Potts before the attention is turned to the Guardians of the Galaxy, lead by a Peter Quill who is surprised to see Gamora alive. When Ronin runs in with the Stark gauntlet which the Hulk used to snap everyone back into existence, the heroes devise a plan to put all of the Infinity Stones in the Quantum Realm where Thanos can’t find them.

While the scene does see Captain America call for help locating the van, it is Bucky who is on a post with a sniper who spots it, calling back to his time in Captain America: The First Avenger. Ultimately, they teamed up with Strange’s ability to open portals as a means to get the gauntlet to the van and charged into battle simultaneously before the scene came to an end.

“We ended up abandoning it as a building block, as a corner stone of the climax of the film for many reasons,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo said.

“A lot of the reshoots and energy on Marvel films goes into either addressing plot issues that people don’t understand that we discover in an exhaustive test screening that we do and the other place is in these giant third act battles,” co-director Joe Russo said. “You’re always gonna find some point that in that battle that you can do better with or it can be vacuum sealed and shrunk…We had this idea that we would pause the battle for all of the characters to get together to talk with one another but once we started executing it in the edit room, we found that was not an interesting way to go. It seemed contrived.”

The Russo Brothers went on to create the culmination of Avengers: Endgame by using pieces of this scene sprawled out across the larger battle where the communication between the heroes is both continuous and scattered throughout the sequence.

