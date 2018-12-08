Ant-Man’s Photo in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Comes From Paul Rudd Google Search

The long wait for the first look at Avengers: Endgame finally ended today, showing the aftermath of Thanos’ decimation and the heroes left to suffer. But we finally get to see some missing heroes joining the fray with the inclusion of Hawkeye and Ant-Man.

The trailer makes it clear that Ant-Man was thought missing after Thanos’ snap, but everyone who watched Ant-Man and the Wasp knows he was simply stuck in the Quantum Realm. However, there’s something funny about the scene that indicates Scott Lang’s absence that one fan noticed.

In the scene where Bruce Banner is going over the missing heroes, a headshot of Scott Lang pops up. And this Twitter user noticed that it’s the same photo that pops up on Google when you image search “Paul Rudd.”

marvel using the second picture that comes up when you google paul rudd for scott

For all of their focus on continuity, Easter eggs, impressive visual effects, telling compelling stories, fostering talented directors, and employing some of the greatest working actors in the business, Marvel Studios tends to cut corners in these situations!

Some fans might remember when Avengers: Infinity War did something similar, as they used a photo of Robert Downey Jr. on the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming. In the previous Avengers movie, a newscast reported on Iron Man going missing after flying up to the departing Q-ship from Thanos’ Black Order, with said photo featured as part of the chyron graphic.

Meta reference aside, Scott Lang figures to play a major part in the Avengers’ plan to reverse the damage done by Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, as the final scene from the trailer seems to indicate.

Avengers: Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus explained how they incorporated elements of Ant-Man and the Wasp, as well as Captain Marvel, in order to tell the grand epic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” said McFeely. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.”

Fans will get to see how Ant-Man helps Earth’s Mightiest heroes when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.