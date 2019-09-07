Avengers: Endgame Actor Benedict Wong Wants Sony and Marvel to Stop Fighting Over Spider-Man

As it turns outs, Avengers: Endgame star Benedict Wong is just like the rest of you. In a recent convention appearance, the Doctor Strange alum pleaded for Sony and Marvel Studios to put their differences aside and return Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking with fans at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention Friday night, Wong compared the situation to two parents fight, before pleading for a settlement.

“Whatever is going on, it’s almost like ‘Why are mom and dad arguing? They had something beautiful together!’” the actor said during the fan Q&A session. “We’ve got to do it, for the good of all of us.”

At the time being, it appears the sharing deal between Sony and Marvel has cooled completely, with Sony Pictures boss Tony Vinciquerra recently saying the “door is closed” on the web-slinger’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We had a great run with [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” the exec said at a recent tech summit hosted by Variety. “We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out….the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand, we have some pretty terrific people of our own. [Feige] didn’t do all the work.”

Throughout his chat, Vinciquerra also dropped nuggets seeming to suggest Holland’s character could end up appearing in Sony projects already in production such as Morbius or Andy Serkis’ Venom 2. Spider-Man was fine before the event movies, did better with the event movies, and now that we have our own universe, he will play off the other characters as well,” Vinciquerra said. “I think we’re pretty capable of doing what we have to do here.”

