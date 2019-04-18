‘Avengers: Endgame’ Captain America and Iron Man Plush Assemble at Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear’s Avengers: Endgame plush lineup expanded this morning with the release of their new Captain America and Iron Man bears. They will join forces against the recently released Thanos bear in an attempt to force him to shut up and stop spoiling the movie. The Captain America and Iron Man bears also include an optional sound chip, though the phrases are fairly generic (click the play button on the product page to hear the audio for all three bears).

The Captain America and Iron Man bears are available to order right here at Build-A-Bear Workshop as a full set or as individual costume pieces. Inside that link you’ll also find the aforementioned Thanos bear, the Captain Marvel bear, and a costume / set of the Avengers’ new team suit that has a mysterious but seemingly important purpose to the plot of Avengers: Endgame.

The official descriptions for the Captain America and Iron Man plush sets can be found below.

Captain America: The leader of the Avengers makes an epic arrival in this action-packed teddy bear gift set! This heroic furry friend includes a Captain America costume, black boots and 5-in-1 sound chip. The fate of the universe is on the line, but this complete Captain America gift set will have you ready for battle!

Iron Man: Go on high-flying adventures with your own Iron Man Teddy Bear! This high-tech stuffed animal plush is known for its super strength and durability. This epic stuffed animal gift set is a must-have for Marvel’s Avengers fans!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

