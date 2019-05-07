Could Captain America Actually Be HYDRA?

At one point during the time-traveling antics in Avengers: Endgame, Captain America (Chris Evans) found himself in an elevator with Brock Rumlow (Frank Grillo) and Jasper Sitwell (Maximiliano Hernández), two well-known HYDRA agents. In an attempt to lure Loki’s Scepter — and the Mind Stone contained within it — away from the agents, Cap pulled a move straight from Nick Spencer’s controversial Captain America comic. In a crowded elevator chock full of HYDRA agents, Cap made sure they could all hear him say “Hail HYDRA!”

At the moment, it appeared to be a way to gain trust from his enemies. But what if there’s more to it? What if Captain America has broken bad and is now a part of HYDRA in the vein of Secret Empires? Buckle in and hear us out.

When the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home dropped earlier this morning, fans were surprised to see it introduce the concept of a multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the trailer itself, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) mentions that a tear in space happened as a direct result of The Snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Now that we’ve seen Avengers: Endgame, we know that there’s another way other realities can be created.

In the discussion between Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), the Sorcerer Supreme is sure to mention that if the Infinity Stones are taken from the past and not returned to their exact moment in time, a new reality will split off from the main timeline. As you may recall, Cap was the one trusted to return the Infinity Stones to their right moment in time. Do you see where this is going yet?

Somewhere along the way, it’s entirely possible Steve Rogers may have gone bad. After all, to return all stones he would have had to make the trek to Vormir and encounter his archnemesis in the Stonekeeper/Red Skull (Ross Marquand). Or it’s entirely possible that someone found out about his mission through time and used the Mind Stone to corrupt him, much like how Loki (Tom Hiddleston) used it in The Avengers. Either way, HYDRA getting their hands on at least one of Infinity Stones and preventing its return to its rightful place in time would have caused an all-new reality, as per the warnings from the Ancient One herself.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

Do you The Snap is actually what caused the rip in space or was there something else at play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

