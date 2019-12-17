Avengers: Endgame Fan Theory Offers Heartbreaking Insight Into Why Captain America Started a Support Group

Marvel fans’ fascination with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame has not waned, and with both films now on Disney+, fans are getting the chance to discover all kinds of fun new insights. One of the latest fan theories to pop-up on Reddit takes a look at the character arc of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers / Captain America in Endgame. While many fans have examined where Captain America’s story ends up in Endgame, this latest one examines where it begins, by reaching back to Captain America: The Winter Soldier to explain why Steve Rogers starts that support group.

Bottom line: Captain America’s support group in Avengers: Endgame wasn’t just Steve Rogers supporting those left after Thanos Decimated the Earth: it was also Steve showing honor and support to his old friend Sam Wilson / Falcon.

As you may recall, when Steve Rogers first meets Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Sam is regularly organizing and hosting a veteran’s support group. In fact, one of the first real bonding moments between Steve and Sam was when Steve came to visit Sam’s support group, as a favor to make Sam look good. It only makes sense, then, that after Falcon was dusted during Thanos’ Snap in Infinity War, Captain America would pick up the slack his friend left hanging, and continue the mission to offer support to those in need.

That’s a small detail, but nonetheless an important one. It’s just another fine layer of character development for Steve Rogers / Captain America, during the course of the Infinity Saga. He came to modern times feeling like an outsider, and ended up being a critical leader both on and off the battlefield. He also picked up the shield to defend the world (or people in it) when others couldn’t carry it anymore – and we carried it far enough, he left it to others to take up for themselves (see: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier).

