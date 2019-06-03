Chris Evans Final Day on Avengers: Endgame Set as Captain America Revealed in New BTS Photo

Avengers: Endgame is a milestone cinematic event for many reasons, but one of the biggest things resonating with fans is no doubt the end to Steve Rogers / Captain America’s arc within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Behind the camera, Endgame marked the end of actor Chris Evans’ time in the MCU franchise – a departure that has weighed on fans as much as the loss of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Since Avengers: Endgame‘s release, we’ve heard and seen many poignant reflections on Chris Evans’ final MCU shoot – including this peice of photo memorabilia below:

“@jimmy_rich – Heck yes I caught the #feels in a big way,,, hard not getting caught up… #throwback to the day we officially wrapped #Cap on @avengers … #chrisevans #TeamStark #thankyou #sameasiteverwas #tbt #mcu (📸cred @jbutch5 )”

This little commemorative photo was posted by photographer Jimmy Rich, who has shared all kinds of fun behind the scenes photo moments, while apparently acting as one of the photographers documenting Avengers: Endgame‘s production. It isn’t just Endgame that Rich has captured and committed to photo: he’s been part of RDJ’s camp for quite some time; if you scroll through his Instagram account, you’ll see snapshots of Rich and RDJ and other “Team Stark” figures like Jon Favreau, dating back to the days of the Iron Man solo film franchise – and well beyond. Other films in Downey’s comeback run (Tropic Thunder, Due Date) are also featured in some interesting behind the scenes shots, and overall, it’s an awesome look at the history of the MCU’s biggest star.

As for Chris Evans: his Captain America story in the MCU ended with Steve Rogers going back in time to live out his days with Peggy Carter. This has created a unique problem for the MCU, as Steves decision has ostensibly created a whole new timeline of events, in an alternate version of the MCU we know. Though Evans is done (for now), Steve Rogers’ story with Peggy is presumably going to continue in the upcoming Disney+ series What If?. Based on what we know so far, the first episode of that anthology series will explore an alternate universe where Peggy and Steve are together in the 1940s – 1950s, with the big difference of having Peggy take up the mantle of Captain America in that era.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.