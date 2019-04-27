Watch Avengers: Endgame Stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth Insult Each Other

Avengers: Endgame opened in theaters this weekend. Stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson got together at BBC Radio 1 for a game of playground insults. The game is simple enough, with each star flinging hurtful comments at the other, but it ends up being a surprisingly polite set of interactions. You can watch in the video above.

Ahead of Endgame‘s release, Johansson shared what she thought of the film and what fans should expect. “From what I can tell, what’s foremost in the [Russo] Brother’ minds is really delivering something that is a poetic and beautiful Valentine to a decade of madness,” Johansson said after having seen a portion of the film.

She also teased what Black Widow might be doing after Thanos’s snap. “Nat is a very pragmatic person,” Johansson said. “She’s looking for answers. She was trained and born and bred to finish the job. When we find her, she’s f***ing pissed off. The one thing we know about Natasha is that she’s going to hunker down and she’s going to get those mother[frick]ers. That’s her MO.”

Endgame is receiving praise from critics and fans, including ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece,” Davis writes in his review. “It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible. It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

Endgame had the widest box office opening of all time. Projections for Endgame‘s opening weekend total are now in the record-shattering $345-$375 million range, with some suggesting that $400 million may not be out of the question. The film may also have the first $1 billion opening weekend at the global box office.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

