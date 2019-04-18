‘Avengers’ Star Chris Hemsworth on Thor’s MCU Journey: “This Is Where We Finish Up”

The stories of the original MCU Avengers are coming to a close in next week’s Avengers: Endgame. We’ve all known that for quite a while and, as much as we don’t want it to be true, there’s no way to stop the inevitable. There has been a lot of talk about Steve Rogers and Tony Stark waving goodbye to the franchise, but what about Thor? Is Chris Hemsworth‘s Asgardian hero going to ride off into the sunset as well? According to the actor, that could definitely be the case.

While promoting Avengers: Endgame, Hemsworth spoke with Yahoo Movies UK about the evolving role of Thor, and what the future holds. There is definitely a mix of both good and bad news about what Hemsworth had to say.

On one hand, the Avengers star is finally in love with the role of Thor, and he makes it clear that he’d love to play it again. However, on the other hand, he does admit that Endgame feels like the end of the story. At least for now.

“I’d play this character for as long as anyone would let me,” Hemsworth said. “I’ve loved it so much. But the combination of this many characters in this Phase Three, as Marvel calls it, you’ll never have this interaction with this many people again. Who knows what the future holds and whether they do prequels and sequels or whatever, I’d be open to anything. But right now, this is where we finish up.”

There’s no doubt that this quote from Hemsworth is encouraging, especially compared to the way Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have talked about their roles in the MCU. Both of the other two members of the original trinity have said that they are ready to do something different with their careers. Hemsworth is openly admitting that he’s ready to keep playing Thor going forward. A lot of his excitement likely has to do with the fact that Taika Waititi helped him completely overhaul the character in Thor: Ragnarok, making the part a lot more fun to play.

At this point, all we can do is wonder if there is a way to fit Thor into Marvel’s plans going forward. Hopefully Kevin Feige and his team have something in mind.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

