The Avengers: Endgame Deaths Weren’t the Scenes That Made Kevin Feige Cry the Most

Avengers: Endgame was recently released on digital, which has given us a whole new round of interviews from the people who made the film possible. Most recently, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke with Empire about the making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, and he shared plenty of behind-the-scenes tidbits and some of his own personal feelings about the movie. Feige even revealed which moment made him most emotional, and no, it wasn’t either of the big deaths.

“Almost every version, starting with the green screen, just actors running down a green ramp version, got me. Every time,” he explained. “More so than any of the deaths. At some point I know they’re not dead, the actors aren’t dead, it’s not real. That moment of them all returning, with me it goes even deeper because it’s, ‘Holy Toledo, we’ve introduced all these actors, we’ve made movies of all these characters.’ So that got me a number of times.”

The epic battle that begins with Sam Wilson/Falcon’s iconic line, “On your left,” certainly is an emotional one, especially when you think about how all of the characters who survived the snap had to live five long years without their friends. From Feige’s point a view, he was a central part in bringing these actors all together, so it’s no surprise that their big reunion would make him emotional.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020,Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.