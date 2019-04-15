‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Takes a Break from Press Tour for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo, along with executive producer Trinh Tran and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, enjoyed a “little break” from the global press tour to view the premiere of the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

JR, KF & TT take a little break from the press tour… pic.twitter.com/AZfYntgWgK — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 15, 2019

Joe, who directs with brother and Avengers: Infinity War partner Anthony Russo, previously told ComicBook.com the directing duo would enjoy a slowdown after steering four Marvel Studios blockbusters — Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and the two-part Avengers — with little downtime.

“I think that, you know, we’re going to take a little bit of a break,” Russo said at CinemaCon earlier this month.

“We love Marvel. I mean, we’re very close with Kevin and [producer] Lou D’Esposito and [executive vp of production] Victoria [Alonso] and Trin, who’s produced the last two movies with us and eight more. I mean, it’s really like family for us there. But, you know, we’ve done four movies in six and a half years so we’re going to take a little bit of a vacation, but we’ll be back in a heartbeat.”

In their first post-Marvel gig since Winter Soldier, the Russo brothers will helm Cherry, a drama headlined by Spider-Man star Tom Holland and inspired by former Army medic turned PTSD-ridden and opioid-addicted bank robber Nico Walker’s best-selling novel.

“We all have a lot of fun together so like I said, it’s family,” Russo said.

“You just want to stay with the family. Cherry is based on a best seller about the opioid epidemic and it’s a heartbreaking examination of what’s going on in the country right now and, you know, something that we’re very passionate about. We’ve lost people close to us because of the epidemic and now we’re going to go tell a story about it and, you know, work with Tom. I think this is an incredible role for him and so we’re excited.”

The brothers have expressed repeat interest in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to adapt Secret Wars, another universe-spanning crossover that sees many of Earth’s mightiest heroes assemble to battle a great cosmic threat.

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

