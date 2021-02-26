Avengers: Endgame Directors Joe and Anthony Russo to Host Filmmaking Competition

✖

Joe and Anthony Russo are best known for helming movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Recently, they re-teamed up with Spider-Man star Tom Holland for the new movie Cherry, and will soon be reuniting with Captain America star Chris Evans for The Gray Man. The brothers have been making movies for many years, and it's clear they're passionate about the business. In fact, they recently took to Instagram to announce their production company, AGBO, is hosting a filmmaking competition.

"We're excited to announce AGBO’s first-ever film competition: No Sleep ‘til Film Fest. A two-day filmmaking challenge for content creators in which you’ll have one sleepless weekend to make a short film. The virtual festival will be open for submissions from April 16-April 18 with a creative prompt released online on April 16th. Filmmakers will then have 48 hours to create and submit their films based off of the prompt. The winners will be selected by us and a panel of judges from AGBO. Go to www.AGBO.com/Community for all the details. Rest up... are you team No Sleep?!," the Russos wrote. You can check out their video in the post below:

As for the Russos upcoming project, The Gray Man is expected to be Netflix's biggest film budget to date. The movie is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name. In addition to Evans, the film is set to star Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s character gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film.”

