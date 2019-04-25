‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Announce 24 Hours Until the Premiere

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo on Sunday issued a reminder of the film's Monday, April 22 premiere in Los Angeles.

The 24-hour reminder also acts as a warning, as the first public screening of Endgame will bring with it the arrival of soon to be widespread spoilers to the Internet. Some fans already fled social media sites, including Twitter and Facebook, after several minutes of footage leaked online earlier in the week.

"I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one," Joe Russo previously told Box Office Pro of the Avengers: Infinity War sequel, which acts as a culmination of the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"This is a culture that wants everything now, and it's getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you've been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you're going to want to protect yourself. It's best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I'm sure everything is going to hit the Internet the moment the movie hits the screen."

The Russo Brothers later issued a joint statement declaring Endgame "the end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises," launching with it the #DontSpoilTheEndgame hashtag. The appeal for spoilers to be kept under wraps continued:

For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers. Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction. Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga. Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we're once again asking for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you. Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child's Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!