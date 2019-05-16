Avengers: Endgame Directors Set Up Gamora’s MCU Future

The events of Avengers: Endgame did not just wrap up the decade-long story of the Infinity Saga, but it also set up many events to carry the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the future — especially when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While there might be a new member added to the cosmic team, the fate of one character was left a bit more open ended.

At the end of the film, Peter Quill is shown aboard the Milano, using the computer to search for the whereabouts of Gamora. It’s unclear if she survived Iron Man’s snap that wiped out Thanos and all of his forces, but Star-Lord (and fans) are hopeful that the time-traveller managed to escape the snap considering she was fighting for the good guys by the end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We don’t know whether she was dusted or whether she survived. That’s probably a question that Guardians [3] will answer,” co-director Joe Russo told Business Insider.

Added Anthony Russo, “Quill doesn’t know either.”

Referring to the fact that they did a lot of set up for Gamora’s storyline to come in James Gunn’s next Marvel movie, Anthony said with a laugh, “Exactly, we’ve done our job.”

Joe previously spoke with us during the special event Game Over: An Evening With Joe Russo where he said something similar, setting up the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

“Quill’s searching for her at the end of the movie, is she alive, is she dead, we have no idea,” Joe explained. “Even if she is alive, it’s not the same Gamora. The way timelines work is you’ve gotten a different character. This is not the same person, she doesn’t have the same emotional memories, she doesn’t have the same relationship to him…as far as, they look like the same person but they don’t have the same experiences and the same emotional memories, it’s not the same person. No matter what, this would be a journey for him.”

It seems unlikely that James Gunn would allow one of his most important characters to slip through his fingers between films, so fans should expect to see a lot more of this new, old Gamora in the future.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this week’s comic’s! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!