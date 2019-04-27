ComicBook.com Launches Earth’s Mightiest Week to Celebrate ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Welcome to Earth’s Mightiest Week!
To celebrate the launch of Avengers: Endgame, ComicBook.com will be launching its first-ever “themed week” leading up to the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film. Running from Monday, April 22nd through Friday, April 26th, Earth’s Mightiest Week will consist of spoiler-free and exclusive content that will populate the ComicBook.com home page and social channels.
Earth’s Mightiest Week will consist of expert insight, staff opinions, and retrospectives of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which launched in 2008. Here’s some of what we have planned, and we’ll continue to update with links as content goes live:
- Monday, April 22nd: Phase 1
- A look back at the first wave of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including arguments regarding the Avengers trinity being the best in their own rights, which comics will best serve the Avengers: Endgame experience, and predictions for which characters will survive the Endgame. Oh, and popular fan fiction.
- A ComicBook NOW Avengers: Endgame special at 2pm ET on Facebook.com/ComicBookNOW with a live connection from the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles, along with a Major Issues episode examining the first appearance of Hawkeye!
- Why Captain America Is the Best Avenger
- 9 Comics You Need to Read Before Avengers: Endgame
- Avengers Creators Assemble: Jonathan Hickman and Tom Brevoort
- Avengers: Endgame: Here’s Who Will Likely Live and Who Will Likely Die
- Why Iron Man Is the Best Avenger
- How The Avengers Taught Me to Love Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
- Why Thor Is the Best Avenger
- 11 of the Best Marvel Cinematic Universe Fan Fictions So Far
- Tuesday, April 23rd: Phase 2
- Taking a look at the second wave of Marvel Studios films, including the Avengers sequel and The Winter Soldier, Phase 2 of Earth’s Mightiest Week also incorporates arguments for the rest of the original Avengers lineup as well as a full review of Avengers: Endgame at 6pm ET.
- A new episode of Major Issues hosted by Chris Killian, taking a look at the first comic book appearance by Black Widow, along with a full MCU Cram! video to share with the Marvel newbies or refresh your own memory!
- Why Black Widow Is the Best Avenger
- Why Captain America: The Winter Soldier Is the Most Important MCU Movie
- Why Hawkeye Is the Best Avenger
- What Avengers: Age of Ultron Gets Right
- Why Hulk Is the Best Avenger
- Avengers Creators Assemble: Mark Waid and Al Ewing
- Avengers: Endgame Review: The Film Event of Our Lifetime Delivers and Then Some
- Wednesday, April 24th: Phase 3
- Focused on the films which lead directly into Avengers: Endgame, Phase 3 of Earth’s Mightiest Week will showcase the top fight sequences of the MCU, give proper credit to Goose the Cat, and provide some scientific insight regarding time travel and quantum mechanics.
- The ComicBook Nation podcast dedicates its brand-new episode to Marvel-centric topics and recent news, plus Major Issues features the first appearance of Captain America!
- Why Ant-Man Is the Overall Best MCU Hero
- The 10 Best Fights in Marvel Cinematic Universe History
- Why the Marvel Cinematic Universe Works
- Avengers Creators Assemble: Gerry Duggan and Jim Zub
- Avengers: Endgame: We Asked an Actual Physicist About the Quantum Realm
- Why Thor: Ragnarok Is the Greatest Superhero Film Ever Made
- How Goose the Cat Could Make an Impact on Avengers: Endgame
- Rocket Has the Best Character Arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Thursday, April 25th: Avengers Day
- As the world prepares to watch Avengers: Endgame on Thursday night, Earth’s Mightiest Week will attempt to rank each of the MCU movies leading to it as well as the best heroes, villains, and moments, and a “What If?” scenario based on the castings which almost happened.
- Major Issues dives into Nick Fury’s comic book origins, a ComicBook NOW special features the ComicBook.com staff breaking down all 21 movies in the MCU, and a ranking of the 10 Best MCU Moments drops!
- The Top 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe Heroes
- How Peggy Carter Shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Avengers Creators Assemble: Jen and Sylvia Soska and Tini Howard
- The Top 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe Villains
- 2019 ComicBook.com Staff Ranking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Top 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe Supporting Characters
- What Avengers: Endgame Might Have Looked Like
- The 10 Best Marvel Cinematic Universe Moments
- A Look Back at the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- The Top 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters You Probably Forgot About
- The Top 10 Underrated Marvel Cinematic Universe Moments
- Friday, April 26th: Phase 4
- With Avengers: Endgame playing in theaters, Earth’s Mightiest Week takes a look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stories and videos with spoilers for the film (accompanied by proper warnings prefacing them for those who haven’t watched yet) will dissect what might end up being the biggest movie of our time.
- Recap to the Rescue examines every detail of Avengers: Endgame while Major Issues tells the story of Iron Man’s first appearance!
- Plus, ComicBook.com makes a huge announcement regarding a special Avengers: Endgame event!
- Why Captain Marvel Is the Perfect Person to Lead the Avengers in Phase 4
- 10 Marvel Characters We Want to See Introduced After Avengers: Endgame
- Why the Next Avengers Film Should Be Young Avengers
- Avengers Creators Assemble: Kelly Sue DeConnick and Andy Lanning
- Here’s What We Think MCU Phase 4 Will Really Look Like
- What Might the X-Men Look Like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
- Game Over: An Evening With Avengers: Endgame‘s Joe Russo
Join the conversation for Earth’s Mightiest Week by signing up for an official ComicBook.com account via the tab in the top right-hand side of your browser and be sure to chat with ComicBook.com staff, like the following, on social media: Brandon Davis, Matt Mueller, Kofi Outlaw, Charlie Ridgely, Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters, Chris Killian, Patrick Cavanaugh, Adam Barnhardt, Russ Burlingame, Jenna Anderson, Nicole Drum, Connor Casey, Nick Valdez.
Any coverage, rankings, or retrospective looks you want to see during Earth’s Mightiest Week? Share them in the comment section!
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th!
