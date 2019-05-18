Avengers: Endgame’s Elizabeth Olsen Auditioned to Play Daenerys on Game of Thrones

Between Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame, this last month has been one of the biggest in pop culture history. With the movie being released in the middle of the show’s final season, the Internet has been having fun combining the two franchises in various ways. Even Joe and Anthony Russo shared a photo of Thanos facing off with the Night King. However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Game of Thrones were almost more intertwined than we relaized. In a recent interview with Vulture, Elizabeth Olsen, the actor best known for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, shared that she once auditioned to play Daenerys Targaryen.

“When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that,” she said. “It was the most awkward audition I’d ever had.”

She went on to share which scene she auditioned with.

“[From] after she just burned. And she’s making this speech to thousands of people about how she’s their queen. They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, ‘Bad audition story.’ That’s one I remember.”

Olsen also revealed that she’s a huge fan of the series (just like everyone else).

“I’m just so deep in Game of Thrones that all I can think about is Kit Harington,” she said. “I mean, he’s just brainwashed me.”

While the role of the Mother of Dragons may have gone to Emilia Clarke, Olsen has had the chance to portray another powerful women. In addition to playing Scarlet Witch in the Marvel films, she will also be reprising the part in the upcoming Disney+ series titled WandaVision alongside Paul Bettany. Currently, there are no official release dates for the Marvel Studios shows, but the streaming service is expected to drop in the fall.

In addition to Olsen, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and the series finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday, May 19th at 9/8c.