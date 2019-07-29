Eagle Eyed Avengers: Endgame Fan Discovers Where War Machine’s Iron Patriot Suit Came From

Avengers: Endgame is about to hit home video, and the highest grossing film at the box office is on track to set even more new records. And even though the three-plus hour movie packed in quite a bit, fans still nitpicked a few different aspects — especially when it comes to War Machine and his new Iron Patriot armor.

In the film’s final act, after Thanos destroys the Avengers compound, Rhodey must abandon his main suit in order to escape the crushing debris collapsing on top of him. He’s later rescued by Ant-Man, though he appears in a brand new Iron Patriot armor. However, the film doesn’t show how he got it.

Well, one fan giving Avengers: Endgame a rewatch caught a quick glimpse at the armor when Ant-Man awakens in the debris, with the suit briefly appearing in the background. Take a look.

While showing Rhodey actually getting into the suit and flying out of the destroyed compound would not have contributed anything important to the final cut of the film, it would have eliminated some of the confusion. But maybe with a rewatch, more people will notice the suit and won’t be broken from the immersion.

The filmmakers behind Avengers: Endgame had to deal with many issues like this while finalizing the film, even with the lengthy runtime. Some scenes were cut, some were retooled, and other plot lines were changed entirely.

Writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus both explained that they had an entirely different reveal of the heroes’ return from the Snap planned, but even they admitted that it wasn’t very good.

“We had one where they all come back to the exact same [place], to the compound, like [snap], boom, there they are,” McFeely explained at San Diego Comic-Con. “You hear, ‘Mr. Stark?’ And there’s Peter coming around the corner. Then we cut five minutes, and they’re all eating pizza. It was terrible.”

“It was an Avengers pizza party. You gotta try things out,” added Markus. “Because there is no hard, fast, real world factuality about [the snap], we have to make up hard, fast rules in order for this thing to make sense. One of which is that everybody came back to the point where they disappeared. So then they had to get back to our battlefield, which gave us a window of time where things still had to happen.”

Fans will get to their chance to rewatch Avengers: Endgame again and again when the movie is released on Digital HD on July 30th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD premiere on August 13th.