Bonkers Avengers: Endgame Theory Suggests Fat Thor Is Actually Turning into Santa Claus

The year’s already half off over, which means Christmas is practically here. Before too long, hobby stores and the like are going to be rolling out their festive decorations for sale (if they haven’t already) and carols will be sung. In the meantime, take a seat and relax because we’re about to go down a rabbit hole so dang bonkers, it actually kind of make sense.

Still here? Good. As u/sbatast theorizes, Fat Thor — or Thicc Thor, if you prefer — had his fair share of problems in Avengers: Endgame, that’s not up for debate — but the user’s now-viral theory suggests Thor’s figure changed as a direct result of using Stormbreaker. In fact, Stormbreaker is turning the Asgardian God of Thunder into Ol’ Saint Nick.

Because Stormbreaker is a god-killing mega weapon, it’s much more powerful than Mjolnir and has powers the puny hammer could ever dream of — and the theorist suggests those powers are fueled by the mystical Odinforce. Since Odin (Anthony Hopkins) has now passed on to Valhalla, it’s suggested that Eitri (Peter Dinklage) was able to infuse Stormbreak with the Odinforce to give him the power need to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin).

But wait, why Santa Claus? Odin was the King of Asgard and was directly responsible for the protection of Midgard/Earth. In some cultures, Odin’s actually the basis for the legend of Kris Kringle as he’d help out the humans out on Earth from time to time and looking at Thor’s new look, it’s pretty clear he’s on the same path as his father.

Think of it as the superhero version of the 90s classic Santa Claus. Instead of a magic suit, Thor’s magic weapon has not only granted him incredible powers, but it’s also started giving him the look of Santa Claus. And suddenly, the world all makes since. Now I think I’ll be pretty disappointed if Thor 4 isn’t the MCU’s first true (sorry Iron Man 3) Christmas movie.

